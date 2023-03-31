Kalakshetra row: No criminal investigation under way, say Chennai Police

CHENNAI: A day after hundreds of students at Chennai Kalakshetra protested seeking action against the teaching staff in their institute for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police said that no criminal investigation is underway yet.
“There have been no written complaints so far. We will definitely investigate if we get a complaint,” Additional Commissioner of Police (south), Prem Anand Sinha said.
The additional commissioner said that a team of personnel have been stationed outside the institute as students gathered for a protest, but clarified that no police action is initiated as yet.
“Yesterday (March 30), senior police officers went to the institute and conducted enquiries with the protesting students. They said that they don’t want to give written complaint and are awaiting action from their institute,” Prem Anand Sinha said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Commission for Women members on Friday arrived at the institute to conduct another round of their enquiries.
