Priya's death: Doctors file plea seeking anticipatory bail

CHENNAI: The Peravallur police informed that they will begin the arrest process after taking legal advise from experts.The two doctors involved in footballer Priya's surgery have moved the Madras High Court to grant them anticipatory bail.

The Tamil Nadu government ordered the suspension of doctors involved. Later, police registered a case against the doctors in connection with Priya's death. The complaint initially filed as suspicious death was then changed to death due to negligence.

The High Court will hear today the Anticipatory Bail petitions filed by doctor A Paul Ramshankar and doctor K Somasundar who were booked by the city police on the above said charges.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court to hear the matter as the HC Registry numbered the petition today.

Advocate S Xavier Felix will represent the accused persons in the case. It could be recalled that the police have recently altered the case from Section 174 to Section 304 A of IPC in this incident. The doctors who are booked by the police are absconding till now.

Priya, a student of Queen Mary's College, was a football player who during her recent match in Gujarat sustained a ligament tear and underwent surgery. However, she died due to medical negligence as the compression band tied to her leg was tight. Two doctors were suspended for their negligence and immediately after the death CM Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for Priya's family, and a goverment job for her family member.

