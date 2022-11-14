It's a lie that there is no water stagnation in Chennai: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inspected the rain-affected Mugalivakkam area of the Alandur constituency and provided relief to the affected people and stated that it's a lie that there is no water stagnation in Chennai.
"They lie that there is no water stagnation in Chennai. Medical facilities were not arranged for the affected people in Chennai. Tamil Nadu government should take the necessary action as rainwater is stagnant in many areas. Rainwater drainage works have not been carried out properly in the city", he said to reporters.
"Rainwater is stagnant because the Tamil Nadu government has carried out the works without planning in an urgent manner. Moderate rain has fallen in Chennai and if it rains heavily, the damage will be more," he added.
The Northeast monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu and as a result, it is raining widely in Chennai to Kanyakumari. As for Chennai, the city and suburbs are receiving heavy rain every morning till night. Suburban districts of Tamil Nadu such as Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram are also witnessing early morning rains. As a result, rainwater stagnates in the residential areas and the normal life of the people is affected. Even though the Metropolitan Chennai Corporation has taken preventive measures, water is still stagnant in some places. The work of evacuating these through motors has been accelerated and Corporation officials and employees are engaged in these works.
