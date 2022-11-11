Chennai rains: 114 motor pumps in operation to water stagnation

CHENNAI: As the second spell of the rains lashing the city since late Thursday night, the Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed more than 100 motor pumps to clear water stagnation.

As per Chennai Corporation data, as many as 114 pumps were in operation as of 9 am. Meanwhile, the city received more than 63mm of rainfall during the period. Stagnant rain water was removed using poclain in eight places in south Chennai zones. Between 1 am to 7 am, two trees fell on road and the civic body removed them.

Officials said that the pumps were started soon after the rain at the places where regular inundation identified. Water from inundation spots was pumped into nearby stormwater drains.

The civic body has 906 motor pumps available to prevent inundation. All the Chennai Corporation subways are clear for traffic movement.