Don’t bite hand that feeds, manager had told Murugan

According to the FIR, an executive at the Padi branch tried reaching Murugan on his phone, but it was switched off.

“Suresh, on seeing Murugan, conveyed to him that personnel from the Padi office are trying to reach him and asked him why his phone was switched off. To this, Murugan said his phone was given for service,” a senior police officer said citing the FIR.

When Murugan and his associates threatened the staff at knifepoint to lock them up in the bathroom, Suresh tried to reason with him. Murugan told his colleagues that he had planned to shift with his family to Andhra Pradesh with the stolen gold, according to the FIR.

He cut off the wires of the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and the alarm system before escaping with the gold. City police ‘officially’ arrested Murugan and two others, Surya Prakash (29), and Senthil Kumaran (38) on Thursday.