Chennai gold heist suspects knew each other since school: CoP

CHENNAI: The suspects in the Arumbakkam Fedbank gold heist case knew each other since school, Chennai police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal said on Monday.

While stating that two accused, Balaji (28) and Santhosh (30) were arrested and 18 kg of the 31.7 kg stolen gold was recovered, the commissioner maintained that the prime suspect, Murugan, the staff of Fedbank who masterminded the heist is yet to be arrested.

“His whereabouts is known, ” a senior police officer said.

Murugan allegedly spiked the drink of the security guard and gained entry into the branch around 3 pm on Saturday. He had then threatened his co-workers under knifepoint, gagged them and made way with Rs 20 crore worth gold jewellery

Fed bank is a non-banking financial firm, a subsidiary of Federal bank, disbursing gold loans. The incident happened around 3 pm. Passerby who saw the security guard lying unconscious outside the firm alerted the police.

Police sources said that the staff on duty - K Suresh, (30) and R Vijayalakshmi (36) of KK Nagar were threatened at knifepoint and the strong room key was taken away. The staff were locked up in a room when the gang carried the heist.