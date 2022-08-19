Fedbank heist: Gold fully recovered, probe is still on

Additional Commissioner of Police T S Anbu stated that "Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj arrested for concealing that he was in possession of stolen jewels, says Additional commissioner, T S Anbu. 3.5 kgs of gold was recovered from the Inspector.

A Coimbatore-based Jeweller, Srivatsan had helped the gang to procure a machine to melt the stolen gold jewellery and he was arrested. They had attempted to melt the jewels at a lodge in Chromepet and dropped the plan after smoke emanated.

Amalraj, who was working at the Acharapakkam police station, has been detained and placed under suspension based on the revelations of suspects Santhosh and Balaji. Santhosh spilled the beans about Amalraj after getting arrested.