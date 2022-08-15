City

Arumbakkam bank heist: Ex-staffer and accused Murugan gets arrested

Police have arrested him following his surrender at the Korattur police station.
The Fedbank branch that was robbed
The Fedbank branch that was robbed
CHENNAI: The main accused in the Arumbakkam bank robbery, Murugan, was arrested by the Korattur police on Monday.

The Chennai police, on Sunday, have arrested Murugan's accomplices, V Balaji (30), M Santhosh (28). Following the arrest, 18 kilograms of the stolen 32 kilograms were recovered by the cops.

This is the third arrest in the case. The fourth accused, Surya, is still at large.

In a sensational bank heist in the heart of Chennai, the trio had gained entry into Fed bank, in Arumbakkam, at 3:30 pm on Saturday. The security guard was given a spiked drink and the bank manager Suresh was tied after which the robbers took the locker key from him.

