Armed men rob Chennai bank, escape with gold worth crores

CHENNAI: A gang of three armed men gained entry into Fed bank, a subsidiary of Federal bank at Arumbakkam, on Saturday evening and escaped with several crores worth gold jewellery after gagging and tying up staff members and security guard. The incident happened around 3.30 pm.
The security guard told media persons that he was given a spiked drink. Fed bank is a non-banking financial firm, disbursing gold loans.
Police sources said that a former employee is involved in the heist.
According to sources, the bank manager, Suresh, was tied up and robbers took away the locker key from him and robbed jewellery and gold worth several crores.
The robbers reportedly made way on two wheelers, before police reached the scene.
Special teams have been formed to trace the suspects. All checkpoints in the city have been alerted, police said.
