Watch: TR returns from US after treatment, thanks fans for support

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker T Rajendar, who returned from the USA after his treatment, addressed the press and thanked his fans and well-wishers.
"Thanks to the prayers of the fans and public, I have come back with the same spirit and faith," he said to reporters at Chennai airport, who was welcomed by his fans and DMK executives with bouquets of flowers.
"If they say T. Rajender, they say it with self-confidence. But, the reason why I am standing in this place today is my faith in God. I am thankful to the people, and fans of Tamil Nadu and STR, and DMK executives who have shown me love and humanity. It is the result of their prayers that my treatment has been successfully completed and I have returned to my motherland with my old spirit and faith. I said treatment in Tamil Nadu itself is enough, but when my son, STR insisted on further treatment, I went for treatment in the US. The Tamil Sangam in the US showed a lot of love," he added.
He also said, "My heart is fine. Thanks to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin who supported me to go to America."
Rajendar, who suffered heart-related issue, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and was moved to the US on 14 June for advanced treatment.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android