Simbu confirms TR will fly to US for treatment

CHENNAI: Filmmaker-actor T Rajendar, suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month and has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. On Monday, a source close to STR’s family told DT Next, “TR was hospitalised on May 7 following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital on OMR until he was shifted to another hospital within the city, a few days ago.”
Today, STR himself issued a statement on his father’s health condition. Taking to Twitter the actor said, "Hello to my dearest fans and dear media friends. My father suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital. During diagnosis, it was found out that there was a minor bleeding in his abdomen. He will be taken abroad for further treatment and will be back to shape soon. Thank you for your prayers and thanks to everyone,” the statement read.