TR to fly to the US for heart surgery; son STR to issue statement soon

CHENNAI: The versatile T Rajendar, suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Though the family has been tight-lipped about this, the news leaked this evening. While there is no update from the family, a source close to STR’s family told DT Next, “TR was hospitalised on May 7 following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital on OMR until he was shifted to another hospital within the city, a few days ago.”

While there were reports that T Rajendar will be flown to Singapore for further treatment, the source confirmed that he will be taken to the US. “He immediately needs surgery and will be taken to the US. His condition though is stable,” added the source.

We also hear that STR himself will be issuing a statement soon on his father’s health condition. “The news is out and there are several rumours spreading around it. STR will issue a statement in a few hours to clarify his father’s health status,” the source remarked.

STR recently attended the audio launch of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and spoke how his father T Rajendar is his off screen idol that moved many people.