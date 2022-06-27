Reporter's diary: The strong link between chaiwalas & scribes

CHENNAI: The recent fissure in the AIADMK had not just given sleepless nights to party leaders but also to the scribes especially on the night of June 23. For legal correspondents, this was not new.
A similar situation arose in 2018 when DMK’s advocate wing led a late-night legal battle in Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh’s house to ensure the burial of their leader M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach.
After three hours since the single judge passed an order in favour of the EPS-led faction, Team OPS has approached the registry to admit their appeal petition for an urgent hearing.
Since Chief Justice MN Bhandari allowed the second bench to take up the matter by 11.30 pm, all roads led to Anna Nagar – where Justice M Duraiswamy’s house is located.
Case documents arrived at 1.30 am from the HC registry. The judges began the hearing by 2.30 am and passed the order by 4.40 am.
The curiosity to know about the GC meet had pushed reporters, advocates, and members of both the factions of AIADMK to throng the spot. And the mobile tea sellers arrived at the spot to keep everyone energised.
Usually, chaiwalas roam near theatres and CMBT mofussil bus stand late at night but Anna Nagar was a hot spot for them to earn a quick buck or two. It also enabled the scribes to discharge their duties till early morning hours when the orders were passed.