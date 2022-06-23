TamilNadu

All 23 resolutions rejected by members in AIADMK GC meet: Munusamy

Former AIADMK ministers CV Shanmugam also said that the members are not satisfied with the resolution and have rejected it.
CHENNAI: With the crucial general council meeting of AIADMK taking place at a city private wedding hall, party's deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said that the members have unanimously rejected the 23 resolutions and all they want is single leadership. A new GC meeting will be conducted to decide on leadership, Munusamy added.

Former AIADMK ministers CV Shanmugam also said that the members are not satisfied with the resolution and have rejected it.

As many as 23 resolutions were set to be adopted. The venue of the meet at suburban Vanagaram, a spacious marriage hall was decorated with flowers and the entire locality wore a festive look with party flags fluttering everywhere while colourful flex boards of leaders were placed prominently. One of the boards displayed a striking portrait (using an old photograph) showing Panneerselvam giving a bouquet to EPS. The areas in and around the venue of the meeting witnessed severe traffic congestion and it took hours together for the bumper to bumper traffic to ease.

