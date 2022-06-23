All 23 resolutions rejected by members in AIADMK GC meet: Munusamy

As many as 23 resolutions were set to be adopted. The venue of the meet at suburban Vanagaram, a spacious marriage hall was decorated with flowers and the entire locality wore a festive look with party flags fluttering everywhere while colourful flex boards of leaders were placed prominently. One of the boards displayed a striking portrait (using an old photograph) showing Panneerselvam giving a bouquet to EPS. The areas in and around the venue of the meeting witnessed severe traffic congestion and it took hours together for the bumper to bumper traffic to ease.