Modi in Chennai: 10 statements made by him

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several new projects during his visit here on Thursday.

He also addressed a huge gathering at Nehru Stadium after a warm welcome by the BJP cadre on Chennai roads.

Here are some of the important statements made by him:

*Tamil language is eternal and Tamil Culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, Madurai to Malaysia, Namakkal to New York

*We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious day of Tamil Nadu development journey. We just saw the details of the project worth Rs 31,400 cr and I don’t have to explain more.

*The Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will connect 2 key centres of growth. Maduravoyal-Chennai Port will ease traffic and enhance port activities.

*The people, culture and language of Tamil Nadu are outstanding. In every field, someone or the other from the State is excelling. Out of 16 medals, we won in Deaflympics, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in 6 of those medals.

*The Government of India is fully committed in popularising Tamil Language.

*National Education Policy gives special importance to promoting Indian languages. Due to NEP, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages. This will benefit youngsters from Tamil Nadu.

* History has taught us that nations which gave importance to infrastructure were transformed from developing to developed countries. India is committed in doing so. Here, I am also talking about social infrastructure

* To boost the economic growth of the country & with the vision to make Chennai Port a hub of economic development, foundation stone for multi-modal logistic park at Chennai has been laid today. Our govt is committed to developing such parks in other parts of the country.

* Sri Lanka is going through difficult times. I am sure you all are concerned about it. As a close friend and neighbour of Sri Lanka, India is providing financial support, support of fuel, food, medicines and other essential items to the country.

