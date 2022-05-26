Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹ 31,500 cr in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 11 infrastructure projects worth Rs 31,500 crore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium. He said that the focus on road construction in the state was clearly visible and that it was being done keeping in mind the economic development in the region. He also handed over the keys of houses constructed under the Light House scheme to five of the 150 beneficiaries.

Narendra Modi while addressing the mammoth gathering said that Tamil language is eternal and that Tamil culture was global. He said that it was always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu and said that the people, language and culture of the land was outstanding.

Praising Tamil culture and society, Narendra Modi said that people from Tamil Nadu are excelling in every field and said that from Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York and from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Puthandu and Pongal are marked with great fervor.