Modi in Chennai - Live: PM to land at airport around 5pm

From INS Adyar, Modi will travel by road to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium via Chennai Central railway station.
Prime Minister Narendra ModiAFP
PM Modi started off from Telangana through a chartered flight to arrive in Chennai

Union Minister L. Murugan and BJYM Tamil Nadu president, Vinoj P Selvam inspects arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit to Chennai

Stage set for PM's function at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai is ready to host PM Narendra Modi's function, where he will lay the foundation stone for 11 projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chennai today to launch various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Modi will be accompanied by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi to the event venue. He will be flying in a helicopter from Chennai airport to INS Adyar near Napier Bridge. From INS Adyar, Modi will travel by road to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium via Chennai Central railway station. Modi will be in Chennai for three hours from 5:05 pm to 8:10 pm.

During the event, he will launch various National Highway projects, Railways and several Central government projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for the 20.6 km double-decker elevated expressway between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal to be built at a cost of Rs 5,855 crore. The welfare scheme launch programme would take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium.

