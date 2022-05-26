Modi in Chennai - Live: PM to land at airport around 5pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chennai today to launch various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Modi will be accompanied by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi to the event venue. He will be flying in a helicopter from Chennai airport to INS Adyar near Napier Bridge. From INS Adyar, Modi will travel by road to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium via Chennai Central railway station. Modi will be in Chennai for three hours from 5:05 pm to 8:10 pm.