Modi unveils slew of projects in Chennai, Stalin hails Dravidian model

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several completed projects and laid the foundation stone for several new schemes during his visit here on Thursday. Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his address, sought a raise in funding to the state and outlined that Tamil Nadu's growth is unique as it is based not merely on economic parameters but on the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive growth.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation 5 projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The programme also witnessed inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project-Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said such infrastructure projects are important for the growth of Tamil Nadu and the state is already a pioneer in the country across several sectors. Stalin said Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory is unique as it is not only about economic growth, but its about all inclusive growth driven by social justice and equality, which is the 'Dravidian model'.

Emphasising on cooperative federalism, Stalin demanded that the Central government enhance funding for Tamil Nadu projects. As part of kickstarting the scheme, allotment of houses were given to some beneficiaries on the occasion by the dignitaries. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of 6 projects, worth over Rs 28,000 crore.