Communists demand closure of Perungudi dumpyard as smoke continues to spread

Chennai: CPM members staged a protest in Chennai today demanding the closure of the Perungudi dumpyard as smoke continued to spread across the nearby areas due to fire.

Fumes due to fire are continuing to spread causing serious weather and breathing complications in nearby areas.

The Marxists members condemned usage of the area to dump garbage.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said firetrucks would be stationed permanently at the Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumping yards to preempt any mishap in future. He added biomining would be the only solution to prevent fire.

On Wednesday noon, a fire was reported by workers in the landfill which couldn't be put off by local efforts. Later, Fire and Rescue Services stations in Ashok Nagar, Velachery, Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam and Thiruvanmiyur were being deployed at the spot. The fire has been raging unabatedly.

Medical camps have also been set up at Perungudi, Velachery, Madipakkam and Taramani to address health issues caused by the smoke.