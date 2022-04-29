Fire engines to be stationed in Chennai dump yards during summer

Chennai: As the temperature in Chennai continues to rise with fire in dumping yard started posing health and environmental threats, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to station fire engines at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumping yards on a permanent basis.

"As a contingency, we have asked the fire and rescue department to station fire engines at the dumping yards. The fire engines will prevent fire by spraying water soon after smoke starts. We have already have sumps at the dumping yards and filled them with water," Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said.

He also added that garbage will be moved around inside the dumping yards periodically to release methane to prevent fire accidents.

"Bio-mining is a solution to prevent fire. But, the fire caught where the bio-mining yet to be started. Of the 225 acres, only 15 acres were affected and the affected parts have been isolated," he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, garbage dumped in Perungudi caught fire releasing heavy smoke. This affected the normal life in areas like Madipakkam, Velachery, Taramani, Perungudi and others.

Even though the fire was doused off, smoke continues from the dump yard. "Smoke will be there for another two days. Measures have been taken to normalisze. Water cooling is only possible measure to control this kind of fire," another official said.