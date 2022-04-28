Medical camp set up for residents around Perungudi as smoke from dump yard continues

Chennai: As the smoke due to fire in the Perungudi dumping yard continued for the second day, the State government organised medical camps for the residents, who are affected by the smoke.

"Medical camps have been set up at Perungudi, Velachery, Madipakkam and Taramani to treat the residents. The number of medical camps will be increased based on the requirement," KN Nehru, State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister, said after inspecting the dump yard on Thursday.

The dump yard caught fire on Wednesday afternoon resulting in huge smoke affecting normal life in areas like Velachery, Perungudi, Madipakkam, Taramani and other nearby areas. Despite efforts taken by the Fire and Rescue Department, the fire continued to spread.

Nehru added that more than 300 fire and rescue personnel were engaged to douse off the fire. Moreover, 12 fire engines, 2 sky lifts and more than 120 water tanker lorries of Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) have also been deployed. Later, on Thursday, the number of personnel was decreased to 120 personnel. The civic body used earth movers to spread out the garbage mounds.

"Smoke continues at the northern end of the dump yard. It will continue till Friday but efforts are being taken to control it," fire personnel said.

Meanwhile, residents around the dump yard complained of sore throat, headache and difficulty in breathing. "As the temperature is increasing, methane and other gases would catch fire. Measures have been taken to douse off the fire and control smoke," a Chennai Corporation official said.

Perungudi dump yard is spread over 225 acres.