25 more test positive at IIT-Madras, total cases at 55

Amid an increase in Covid cases, the State government on Friday re-introduced levying penalty on those failing to wear masks, and directed officials to ensure that the rule was strictly followed.

The number of daily cases in Tamil Nadu jumped to 57, with Chennai alone recording 37 of them, and officials said it could go up to 100 in the coming days. Taking note of the spike, the government directed the health department to step up testing of samples to around 25,000 a day from the present 18,000.

On Thursday, 12 students from the campus tested positive raising concerns among general public.