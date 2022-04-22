30 Covid cases in IIT Madras; numbers likely to go up

CHENNAI: As many as 29 students and one staffer of IIT Madras tested positive for Covid so far, after 18 more cases were reported at the campus.

The numbers are likely to go up as the results of saturated testing are expected during the day.

Earlier on Thursday, 12 students reportedly contracted the virus. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the testing facility at the college campus and oversaw contact tracing. He also interacted with the students who tested positive.

The patients are said to have mild symptoms and are isolated.