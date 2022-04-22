TamilNadu

₹500 penalty for those not wearing masks in TN: Health Secy

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public.
CHENNAI: TN's Health Secretary Radhakrishnan addressed a press meet on Friday, where he said "A fine of Rs.500 has been imposed again for not wearing a mask in public places in Tamil Nadu. District Collectors have been instructed to collect fines so everyone must wear a mask."

"The central government has said there is no need to panic as the cases rise in India." he added.

"We have already issued guidelines on corona prevention measures to educational institutions. Students from IIT Madras who tested positive for Covid are stable now." he said.

