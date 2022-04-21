City
Covid cluster at IIT-M: 12 students test positive for virus
12 students of IIT-Madras tested positive for Covid-19, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Thursday.
Chennai: As many as 12 students of IIT Madras have tested positive for Covid-19, after nine more students tested positive on Thursday.
Two cases were reported on Wednesday and one case was reported on Tuesday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the testing facilities at the college campus and oversaw contact tracing that was carried out for the students.
The patients have very mild symptoms and have had exposure outside the college or mess, he added. The contacts of these students have been tested and an isolation facility has been set up for them.