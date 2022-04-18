Workouts, healthy diet prevent liver diseases

Chennai: It was found that 60 minutes of hard physical activities in a week lowers the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), compared to no physical activity. Studies suggest that 19-32 per cent of the general population in India suffer from NAFLD.

This silent condition is more prevalent among overweight men than women, especially with diabetes patients. NAFLD can clog arteries, cause stroke and lead to heart failure.

“An inactive or sedentary lifestyle causes weight gain, increased cholesterol levels and uncontrolled sugars. This coupled with unhealthy eating habits causes fat molecules to accumulate in the liver cells resulting in Fatty Liver Disease,” opined Dr Swati Raju, hepatologist & liver transplant physician, Fortis Hospital.

Over time, the fat starts to cause inflammation along with scarring of the liver tissue. “If this goes unchecked, the liver becomes shrunken (cirrhosis) and can lead to many life-threatening complications,” she added.

Hepatologists say a well-balanced diet is the key to good liver health. “A balanced diet has a good intake of fibre and detoxifying food items such as grapes, nuts, blueberries and cranberries, beetroot juice and olive oil,” explained senior hepatologist Dr Arul Prakash. “People with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol should be more diet-conscious, and physical activities should be promoted. Alcohol consumption and smoking must be strictly avoided.”