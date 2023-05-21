Mani Ratnam & GVM’s films are my romantic influences: Samyuktha Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Actor Samyuktha Viswanathan, who created a loyal fan base with her role of Ahaana in Engga Hostel has carried her success forward with her role in the recently-released anthology Modern Love Chennai, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the six-part anthology delivers the falling of love in all its different flavours, but with a modern twist.

“We all were eagerly waiting for Modern Love Chennai to release for a while now, and it was worth the wait. I got to work with a talented bunch of cast and crew. The story brings a new progressive and open understanding of what love is in the modern era,” says Samyuktha.