‘OTT has stringent censorship than theatrical releases'

CHENNAI: The team of Engga Hostel lit up the office of DT Next with their jokes and laughter as director Sathish Chandrasekaran along with his cast Avinash, Chu Khoy Sheng, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Saranya Ravichandran drop by to talk about the series at length

If you believe that Tamil series Engga Hostel, the remake of Hindi web series Hostel

Daze, was fun, the team is lot more fun. While some interviews require a set of questions, this team doesn’t need that. You trigger one of them to talk, everyone takes a cue from their team members and we are in abundance of inputs. We trigger the quiet one among them—director Sathish and he says, “We made the series knowing that there will be feedback, good and bad, even from the youngsters. We just wanted to stay true to our conviction on showing people what happens inside a hostel. I believe we have succeeded in our attempt,” begins Sathish.

The five-episode series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot. However, it deals with issues like acceptance, identity crisis, friendships and relationships. “I was able to relate myself in my character as I went through the same cycle of emotions when I was in college. As soon as I heard this, I couldn’t refuse and I take this as an occasion to thank Sathish sir. I strongly felt I represent the majority of girls in our society. Also, my previous roles were all touch-and-go. In Engga Hostel, I have vast screen time and who would say ‘no’ to such a package,” she says with a smile.