Modern Love Chennai review: Shatters cliches, shows true love & its complexities

Modern Love Chennai is very much different from the American version. The American Amazon Prime Original's first season had stories told with depth, but the second season fumbled out. Kumararaja's anthology hits it out of the park by delivering six beautifully layered and crafted stories that leave you with thoughts reverberating in your mind. The stories are told in a slow-paced manner, except for Kumararaja's Ninaivo Oru Paravai, which is a culmination of the creator's unique thoughts into one.

The anthology also is centered around its strong women characters, which is very praise-worthy and depicts romantic love in its moods and musings. Each segment of this anthology has a closure which is a rare thing for anthologies in Tamil and that works wonders with fresh writing and treatment. Each segment has its own mood, tone, and the director's signature style in it, but on the whole sticks to the theme.

None of the segments feels out of place and dives deep into the complex layers of love and romance as each director brings their best and develops scripts adapted from the New York Times articles given to them. Kumararaja's segment is the longest and the most creative one.