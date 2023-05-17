Maamannan 1st single, sung by Vadivelu, to be out on May 19

The first single will be sung by legendary comedian Vadivelu himself.

Earlier, on April 30, the makers announced that the film will hit the big screens in June along with the first look poster, upon which stills from the film were unveiled.

'Maamannan', is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is touted to be Udhay's last film before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film while the cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar, and the editing is handled by Selva RK.

The audio launch of the film is taking place on June 1 in Chennai with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in attendance.