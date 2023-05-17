Maamannan 1st single, sung by Vadivelu, to be out on May 19

CHENNAI: The makers of director Mari Selvaraj's much-awaited film 'Maamannan', featuring actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, have now revealed that the first single of the film will be released on May 19.
Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, "Get ready for the musical storm. The first song from #MAAMANNAN drops on May 19th👏🎶. @mari_selvaraj @arrahman @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial #Vadivelu #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @MShenbagamoort3 @SonyMusicSouth @NetflixIndia @teamaimpr." (sic)
The first single will be sung by legendary comedian Vadivelu himself.
Earlier, on April 30, the makers announced that the film will hit the big screens in June along with the first look poster, upon which stills from the film were unveiled.
'Maamannan', is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is touted to be Udhay's last film before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film while the cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar, and the editing is handled by Selva RK.
The audio launch of the film is taking place on June 1 in Chennai with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in attendance.
