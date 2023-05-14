Maamannan’s audio launch on June 1

CHENNAI: The latest exclusive update from Kodambakkam we have for you is the audio launch of Udhayanidhi Stalin-Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan is all set to take place in Chennai on June. Sources in tinseltown tell us that the event will take place in a grand scale and the who’s who of Tamil cinema will be in attendance. “Stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to be the chief guests at the audio launch. The venue will be finalised in the coming days and the event will be officially announced. Vadivelu is expected to perform alongside AR Rahman on the big day,” sources tell DT Next.