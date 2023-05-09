Cinema
Vadivelu sings for ARR in Maamannan
“The lyrics of the song is written by Yugabharathi. The release date of the song will be announced soon,” Mari Selvaraj said.
CHENNAI: Actor Vadivelu has sung a song under the composition of AR Rahman for Maamannan. The film’s director Mari Selvaraj said that the song will be released soon.
Produced by Red Giant Movies, the film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, among others. “The lyrics of the song is written by Yugabharathi. The release date of the song will be announced soon,” Mari Selvaraj said.
The makers of the film recently released the first look posters. The movie is in the final stage of production and it will hit the screens in June.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android