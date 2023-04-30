Udhay-Vadivelu starrer Maamannan first look out; film to release in June

The poster shows both Udhay and Vadivelu sitting next to each other. The legendary comedian is dressed in a traditional attire and has a gun in his hand, while, Udhay dons a modern look with a machete in his hand.

The makers also announced that the film will release in June.

The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. 'Maamannan', is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is touted to be Udhay's last film before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by Theni Eswar and cuts are handled by Selva RK.