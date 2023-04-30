Cinema

Udhay-Vadivelu starrer Maamannan first look out; film to release in June

The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time.
First look of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan
CHENNAI: The first look of director Mari Selvaraj's much-awaited 'Maamannan', featuring actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is out now.

Taking to Twitter, Red Giant Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, "Presenting the first look of #MAAMANNAN 🔥 @Udhaystalin @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @arrahman #Vadivelu @KeerthyOfficial #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @MShenbagamoort3 @teamaimpr." (sic)

The poster shows both Udhay and Vadivelu sitting next to each other. The legendary comedian is dressed in a traditional attire and has a gun in his hand, while, Udhay dons a modern look with a machete in his hand.

The makers also announced that the film will release in June.

The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. 'Maamannan', is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is touted to be Udhay's last film before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by Theni Eswar and cuts are handled by Selva RK.

