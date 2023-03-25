Two projects of Jai launched on same day

CHENNAI: Actor Jai is on a signing spree and two of his upcoming ventures were announced on the same day.

The first look of the actor-composer’s upcoming film Theera Kaadhal was unveiled by makers, Lyca Productions.

The film is touted to be a love triangle and has Aishwarya Rajesh and Ssivada Nair in lead roles. Directed by Rohin Venkatesan, the movie will have music by Siddhu.

Meanwhile, we had also earlier reported that Jai will be next seen in a web series directed by Disney+Hotstar. The makers made it official on Friday.

Titled Label, the web series carries a tagline of the Thirukkural, Thondrin Pugazhodu Thondruga.