Two projects of Jai launched on same day

CHENNAI: Actor Jai is on a signing spree and two of his upcoming ventures were announced on the same day.
The first look of the actor-composer’s upcoming film Theera Kaadhal was unveiled by makers, Lyca Productions.
The film is touted to be a love triangle and has Aishwarya Rajesh and Ssivada Nair in lead roles. Directed by Rohin Venkatesan, the movie will have music by Siddhu.
Meanwhile, we had also earlier reported that Jai will be next seen in a web series directed by Disney+Hotstar. The makers made it official on Friday.
Titled Label, the web series carries a tagline of the Thirukkural, Thondrin Pugazhodu Thondruga.
The series directed by Arunraja Kamaraj has Tanya Hope playing the female lead.
Talking about the series, Arunraja said, “In general people tend to harbour the opinion that a person’s qualities and characteristics will be dependent on the place they come from. This by itself can prove to be the reason for the individual’s decision to opt for a wrong path. Only a few have the capacity to change this and lead the lives that they want. If society changes its quality of generalising people based on the place they hail from, each individual can decide and fashion their lives in a way they want.”
