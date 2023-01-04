Jai’s next a web series by Arunraja Kamaraj

CHENNAI: Actor Jai, who was last seen in Sundar C’s Coffee with Kaadhal has signed his second web series after Triples. The series will be directed by the critically-acclaimed director Arunraja Kamaraj of Nenjuku Needhi fame.
A tinseltown source told DT Next, “Tanya Hope of Thadam fame will be playing the female lead. The series will be a Disney+Hotstar Original and will be going on floors on January 25.”
Currently, Jai has a film with director Gopi Nainar and another movie that will be directed by an erstwhile associate of Atlee.
