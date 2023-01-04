Cinema

Jai’s next a web series by Arunraja Kamaraj

A tinseltown source told DT Next, “Tanya Hope of Thadam fame will be playing the female lead. The series will be a Disney+Hotstar Original and will be going on floors on January 25.”
Actor Jai, Arunraja Kamaraj and Tanya Hope
Actor Jai, Arunraja Kamaraj and Tanya Hope
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor Jai, who was last seen in Sundar C’s Coffee with Kaadhal has signed his second web series after Triples. The series will be directed by the critically-acclaimed director Arunraja Kamaraj of Nenjuku Needhi fame.

A tinseltown source told DT Next, “Tanya Hope of Thadam fame will be playing the female lead. The series will be a Disney+Hotstar Original and will be going on floors on January 25.”

Currently, Jai has a film with director Gopi Nainar and another movie that will be directed by an erstwhile associate of Atlee.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sundar C
Arunraja Kamaraj
Triples
Nenjuku Needhi
Tanya Hope
Coffee with Kaadhal
Actor Jai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in