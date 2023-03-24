Cinema

Jai’s Theera Kaadhal first look poster is out!

Online Desk

CHENNAI: Lyca Productions on Friday released the first poster of their upcoming project Theera Kaadhal starring actors Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ssivada Nair.

Making the announcement, the production house took to Twitter and wrote: “Get ready for a tale of "Everlasting Love" 💖 Presenting the 1st look of #TheeraKaadhal 💖🫰🏻

Directed By @rohinv_v 🎬

Starring @Actor_Jai @aishu_dil @SshivadaOffcl @VriddhiVishal 🌟 DOP @NRAVIVARMAN 🎥

Music @Music_Siddhu 🎶

Editor @editor_prasanna ✂️🎞️

Art @ramu_thangaraj 🛠️”

The triangle love story will be directed by by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame.

As reported earlier in the day by DT Next, the film is likely to go on floors this month.

