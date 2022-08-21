Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan and NayantharaInstagram
Cinema

Valentine in Valencia: Vignesh shares pics with Nayan from trip

The images ooze romance as the couple put out their pictures from the streets of Valencia.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s pictures from their Spain vacation have taken the internet by storm.

The images ooze romance as the couple put out their pictures from the streets of Valencia.

Upon their return to India, Vignesh will begin scripting AK 62 while Nayanthara will join the shoot of Jawan.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara
Wikki shares adorable pictures with Nayanthara from Spain trip

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Nayanthara
Valencia
jawan
Director Vignesh Shivan
Actress Nayanthara
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
vignesh Shivan and nayanthara
nayan and vignesh shivan
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
WikkiNayan
Nayan and Wikki
Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan
AK 62

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in