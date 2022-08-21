Cinema
Valentine in Valencia: Vignesh shares pics with Nayan from trip
The images ooze romance as the couple put out their pictures from the streets of Valencia.
CHENNAI: Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s pictures from their Spain vacation have taken the internet by storm.
The images ooze romance as the couple put out their pictures from the streets of Valencia.
Upon their return to India, Vignesh will begin scripting AK 62 while Nayanthara will join the shoot of Jawan.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android