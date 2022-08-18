Ponniyin Selvan trail: A road trip to Chola’s lands at ₹11K

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has decided to cash in on the Ponniyin Selvan fever. Ahead of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, TTDC has come up with 3-day tour package called ‘Ponniyin Selvan trail’. The tour aims to explore places where Ponniyin Selvan events took place, in the land of Cholas.

Day one of the package will cover Veeranam lake, Melkadambur, Kollidam river, Pazhuvur and Kumbakonam. On day 2, the visitors will travel from Kumbakonam to Thanjavur.

Day 3 will cover to Kodikkarai and Nagapattinam.

The tour begins in Chennai on September 15 with a package priced at ₹11,000 per person.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

The movie, which also has Sobitha Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram and Vikram Prabhu playing major roles, has cinematography by Ravi Varman and is edited by Sreekar Prasad.

Music of the movie is composed by AR Rahman.

PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022.