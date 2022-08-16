PS-I, first Tamil movie to have an IMAX release
CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I is all set to become the first Tamil movie to release in IMAX.
The film was recently processed in the IMAX format ahead of its release on September 30. The official announcement was made by IMAX and Lyca Productions at the Cine Expo in Chennai on Tuesday.
Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, said, “IMAX continues to be a global destination for fandom of all kinds, and Ponniyin Selvan: I is a perfect example of how we’re continuing to enhance and diversify our content portfolio on the international stage. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Lyca Productions to bring this film to the big screen and we cannot wait to be able to give audiences an unforgettable experience.”
’We are super excited that PS-I can be watched by audiences across the globe in IMAX. The format will do full justice to the vision of the creators and will enthral audiences with an unforgettable, immersive experience, ‘’ said Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions.
