Poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1
Poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1Twitter
Cinema

Second single from PS-I titled Chola Chola to be out on Friday

This is the most-expected song from the film for its visual aesthetics and Vikram’s performance.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A few days ago, we brought to you that the second single from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 will is will release on August 18-19.

On Wednesday, the makers confirmed that the song will be released on Friday.

As we disclosed, the second single titled Chola Chola will be based on Vikram’s character of Aditya Karikalan.

The song will be based on celebration after his victory in a war (probably against the Cheras and Pandyas in the great battle at Venni near Thanjavur).

Poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1
Karthi took me along for equestrian training at 3 am: Jayam Ravi

This is the most-expected song from the film for its visual aesthetics and Vikram’s performance.

Composed by AR Rahman, the lyrics for Chola Chola has been penned by Ilango Krishnan, who was also the lyricist of the first single Ponni Nadhi.

Sathyaprakash D, VM Mahalingam and Nakul Abhyankar have crooned the number.

Poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1
Research behind Ponni Nadhi, PS was immense: Ilango Krishnan

On Location of Chola Chola

While the war scene of Aditya Karikalan was shot in Golconda Fort, the celebration song Chola Chola was shot in Ramoji Rao Film City in 2021 in huge palace set erected by Thota Tharani.

The song was choreographed by Vidya Subramanian with over 300 artistes on the sets.

The song, upon the film’s release will be hailed for Chiyaan Vikram’s performance, who shot for the song in single takes predominantly.

The much-impressed Mani Ratnam towards the end of the shoot said, “Superb Kenny”.

Poster of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1
Exclusive: Ponniyin Selvan -1 will release on big screen, we want the audience to celebrate it: Madras Talkies

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ponniyin Selvan
Chiyaan Vikram
Aditya Karikalan
Actor Karthi Sivakumar
Thota Tharani
Vanthiyathevan
Ponniyin Selvan 1
PS-I
Ponniyin Selvan-1
Ponniyin Selvan director
Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan 1
Second single from PS-I
Chola Chola
Chola Chola song
Ponniyin Selvan song
Ponni Nadhi song

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in