Second single from PS-I titled Chola Chola to be out on Friday
CHENNAI: A few days ago, we brought to you that the second single from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 will is will release on August 18-19.
On Wednesday, the makers confirmed that the song will be released on Friday.
As we disclosed, the second single titled Chola Chola will be based on Vikram’s character of Aditya Karikalan.
The song will be based on celebration after his victory in a war (probably against the Cheras and Pandyas in the great battle at Venni near Thanjavur).
This is the most-expected song from the film for its visual aesthetics and Vikram’s performance.
Composed by AR Rahman, the lyrics for Chola Chola has been penned by Ilango Krishnan, who was also the lyricist of the first single Ponni Nadhi.
Sathyaprakash D, VM Mahalingam and Nakul Abhyankar have crooned the number.
On Location of Chola Chola
While the war scene of Aditya Karikalan was shot in Golconda Fort, the celebration song Chola Chola was shot in Ramoji Rao Film City in 2021 in huge palace set erected by Thota Tharani.
The song was choreographed by Vidya Subramanian with over 300 artistes on the sets.
The song, upon the film’s release will be hailed for Chiyaan Vikram’s performance, who shot for the song in single takes predominantly.
The much-impressed Mani Ratnam towards the end of the shoot said, “Superb Kenny”.
