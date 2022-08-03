Confirmed: Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in SRK’s Jawan

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film 'Jawan’ directed by Atlee Kumar is the most-awaited Hindi film apart from Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chadda'.
After several reports suggested that the actor will play the antagonist in the film, now, sources close to Vijay Sethupathi have confirmed the news to DT Next, following his Bollywood debut in Mumbaikar.
The actor, who is best known for Vikram Vedha and Super Deluxe, was last seen in debutant director Indhu VS' 19(1)(a). He also has several projects that include Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, Michael, Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai, Jawan, Pushpa sequel, and a special appearance in Mysskin's Pisasu 2.
Meanwhile, Jawan also features actress Nayanthara alongside SRK, marking their first collaboration. The film is set to release in cinemas in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in June 2023.
