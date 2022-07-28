HBD Dhanush: Wishes pour in for ‘The Gray Man’ actor

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, who won two National Awards for acting and produced India’s Oscar contender in 2015 (Visaranai) has turned 39 today.

Dhanush was born as Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja on 28 July 1983. He adopted the screen name "Dhanush" after being inspired by the fictional covert operation from 1995 film 'Kuruthipunal'.

He debuted with his father Kasthuri Raja's 2002 coming-of-age film 'Thulluvadho Ilamai' and has a list of successful and critically acclaimed films in his filmography.

From being the boy-next-door to the recently released Russo Brother's 'The Gray Man' as a menacing gangster, the actor has turned from Pan-Indian star to international star.