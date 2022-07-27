Dhanush's first look from 'Vaathi' unveiled

In the poster, Dhanush is seen studying some books in a library under a table light. "Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush's unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash's music and Yuvraj's cinematography are among the major highlights of the film," Atluri said.