New poster from 'Naane Varuven' released on eve of Dhanush's b'day

CHENNAI: The team of director Selvaraghavan's much-awaited film 'Naane Varuven' featuring Dhanush and Swedish actress Elli Avrram in the lead, on Wednesday released a poster from the film, seeking to mark the beginning of Dhanush's birthday celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, well known producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, sharing the poster, wrote, "My birthday wishes to Dhanush, who celebrates his birthday tomorrow. May he attain greater heights. I am delighted to release a poster from 'Naane Varuven' to make the occasion more special."

Dhanush's brother and the film's director Selvaraghavan too released the poster on Twitter and said, "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother Dhanush K Raja."