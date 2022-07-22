Suriya pens a thanks note on bagging National Award

Suriya's note reads, "Vanakkam! My heartfelt thanks for all the love & good wishes that has reached us & enriched our lives so far ... We are ecstatic with the Five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard-work & creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story. My heartfelt congratulations for the National award winners of our film - Aparna Balamurali (Best Actress), GV Prakash (Background score), Sudha Kongara & Shalini Usha Nair (Best Screenplay). My sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the talents who stood by us during the making of this good film. The Best Film award is a great recognition for team 2D and I thank them along with my best friend & CEO Rajsekar KarpoorasundaraPandian."

He also took the opportunity to thank director Vasanth Sai --- who introduced him in Nerukku Ner (1997) bankrolled by ace filmmaker Maniratnam --- and also wished him on winning the coveted award for the film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

Suriya then wished all the others from the Tamil film fraternity who won the National Awards.

The 'Jai Bhim' star pointed to the crucial role his family played in his career and thanked his parents, wife and siblings. He dedicated the award to his kids. He shared his joy with his 'anbaana' fans.

Expressing how important this recognition is to him the actor added, "The National Award gives me the motivation to work harder and walk my talk... and give you all good films, now & always. My sincere thanks to the Government of India and the National Awards Jury for this high recognition of our work. I once again thank each and everyone of you for your love & good wishes."

Suriya's thank you note on the stroke of the midnight of him turning 46 comes as a surprise and has brought smiles to his fans.