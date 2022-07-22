Suriya to lift Nat’l award: Wishes pour in for the actor

CHENNAI: Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.

Soorarai Pottru" also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

Wishes poured in from all fronts the national award winner. Check them here: