68th National Film Awards: No Best Critic Award for 2020

NEW DELHI: The winners of the 68th National film awards were announced on Friday but there was no award in the 'Best Critic' category. The Jury for the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020.

"We could not find anyone for the best critic award for 68thNationalFilmAwards," Dharam Gulati, Feature Film Jury (Member - Central Panel) said. The jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.