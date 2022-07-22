Nat'l Film Awards: Suriya best actor, Soorarai Pottru best film

Over 305 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in 50 categories this year. The films are in 30 different languages.
Best Biographical Film : Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
Producer: Film Division Director: Haobam Paban Kumar
Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)
Best Actor :
Suriya
Ajay Devgn
Best Actress :
Aparna Balamurali
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) :
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) - Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder
Best Screenplay:
Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)
Director: Vasanth S Sai
This is an award that my women have won. I felt tremendous responsibility even before making Ranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. These three awards have only increased my responsibility and I will continue to make such films
Vasanth to DT Next
Feature film: June (Malayalam) and Toolsidad Junior (Hindi)
Best Tulu film: Jeetige
Best Telugu Film: Colour photo
Best Action Direction award: Ayyapanum Koshiyum
Best Music Director: Ala Vaikunthapuramlo (Thaman) and Soorarai Pottru (GV Prakash)
Best Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Screenplay: Mandela
Best playback female: Nachamma
Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh
Best supporting actor: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali
Best Actor - Suriya, Ajay Devgn
Best Telugu Film - Colour Photo
Producer: Amrutha Productions
Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj
Best Malayalam Film - Thinkalazcha Nishchayam (Engagement is on Monday)
Producer: Pushkar Films Director: Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde
Best Bengali Film- Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)
Producer: GMB Films Pvt.hd Director: Subhraj Mitra
Jury for 2022 National Film Awards led by Vipul Shah
Filmmaker Vipul Shah leads the 10-member jury for the 68th National Film Awards. As per ANI, other members include cinematographers Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, as well as A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.
