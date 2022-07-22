Cinema

Nat'l Film Awards: Suriya best actor, Soorarai Pottru best film

Announcement of 68th National Film Awards is live now
Nat'l Film Awards: Suriya best actor, Soorarai Pottru best film
Over 305 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in 50 categories this year. The films are in 30 different languages.

Non-Feature Films

Best Biographical Film : Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Producer: Film Division Director: Haobam Paban Kumar

Feature Films:

Best Feature Film :

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Actor :

Suriya

Ajay Devgn

Best Actress :

Aparna Balamurali

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) :

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) - Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder

Best Screenplay:

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Ranjiniyum Inum Sila Pengalum (Tamil)

Director: Vasanth S Sai

This is an award that my women have won. I felt tremendous responsibility even before making Ranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. These three awards have only increased my responsibility and I will continue to make such films

Vasanth to DT Next

Feature film: June (Malayalam) and Toolsidad Junior (Hindi)

Best Tulu film: Jeetige

Best Telugu Film: Colour photo

Best Action Direction award: Ayyapanum Koshiyum

Best Music Director: Ala Vaikunthapuramlo (Thaman) and Soorarai Pottru (GV Prakash)

Best Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Screenplay: Mandela

Best playback female: Nachamma

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh

Best supporting actor: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali

Best Actor - Suriya, Ajay Devgn

Best Telugu Film - Colour Photo

Producer: Amrutha Productions

Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj

Best Malayalam Film - Thinkalazcha Nishchayam (Engagement is on Monday)

Producer: Pushkar Films Director: Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde

Best Bengali Film- Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)

Producer: GMB Films Pvt.hd Director: Subhraj Mitra

Jury for 2022 National Film Awards led by Vipul Shah

Filmmaker Vipul Shah leads the 10-member jury for the 68th National Film Awards. As per ANI, other members include cinematographers Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, as well as A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.

