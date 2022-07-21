Dhanush arrives wearing veshti at The Gray Man premiere

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, who has starred as an assassin in the Russo Brothers film 'The Gray Man' streaming soon on the popular streaming platform Netflix on July 22 was seen in a South Indian traditional costume wearing Veshti at the Mumbai premiere of the film.
The actor, who arrived in Mumbai, opted for ethnic wear--a white half sleeve shirt, a white Veshti, and sandals. He posed for the paparazzi with folded hands at the red carpet event and hugged actor Vicky Kaushal, who was also present there.
Director-duo Russo Brothers--Joe and Anthony Russo, Raj and DK, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alaya F, Vidya Malvade, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Babil Khan, Kim Sharma, YouTuber Beyounick were also present at the preimere.
Streaming platform Netflix shared the video and captioned the post, "A Vicky and Avik walked into a hug and made us the happiest #TheGrayMan @dhanushkraja @vickykaushal09. " (sic)
Dhanush had earlier stated that he didn't know how he ended up in this film and said that he felt he had a responsibility to deliver so filmmakers from the West continue to come for more talent to India.
'The Gray Man' is an action thriller, directed by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas play lead roles in this film. Dhanush will appear in a brief role as Avik San.
