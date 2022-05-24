The Gray Man trailer promises intense action thriller

CHENNAI: Popular OTT platform, Netflix on Tuesday finally released the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Russo brother's action packed and star-studded film 'The Gray Man'.
Said to be the most expensive film in Netflix's history, the film sees the Russo brothers's reunion with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, giving them an all-star cast to play.
The trailer opens up with CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, who goes on the run when he is hunted down by his unhinged former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who ends up setting a whole legion of killers against him.
Actor Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood debut with this film, had a brief appearance in the trailer.
The film is based on the book by Mark Greaney series of spy novels that sees Gentry team up with agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) in order to survive against Hansen and his goons, as well as try to find out just why he's being hunted.
Before the trailer was unveiled, the makers also released a series of character posters including the one that of Dhanush. However, the actor or his name did not feature in the movie's main poster.