The Gray Man trailer promises intense action thriller

CHENNAI: Popular OTT platform, Netflix on Tuesday finally released the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Russo brother's action packed and star-studded film 'The Gray Man'.

Said to be the most expensive film in Netflix's history, the film sees the Russo brothers's reunion with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, giving them an all-star cast to play.

The trailer opens up with CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, who goes on the run when he is hunted down by his unhinged former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who ends up setting a whole legion of killers against him.